'Newton' leaves 'Haseena Parkar', 'Bhoomi' behind at Box-Office

According to Box Office India, the Rajkummar Rao starrer has left behind Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhoomi' and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Haseena Parkar,' as the first weekend box office figures were revealed.'Newton' has earned INR 6.90 crore at the box office in its first weekend.While Sanjay Dutt's 'Bhoomi' has minted INR 6.71 crore in three days of its release, Haseena Parkar has collected INR 4.22 crore.Newton, the film stars the National-award winning actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film has been appreciated by both the audience and the critics.The movie revolves around a government clerk who tries to conduct fair voting on an election day amid the fear of guerrilla attacks and apathy of security forces.While, 'Bhoomi' stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. The film is a revenge drama which explores the relationship between a father and a daughter.