 'Newton' bags two Asia Pacific Screen Awards
Search

'Newton' bags two Asia Pacific Screen Awards

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 03:32 PM
'Newton' bags two Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Rajkummar Rao/Image- ANI

New Delhi: India's foreign-language Oscar hopeful 'Newton' bagged two wins at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, with Rajkummar Rao winning the best actor, and writer Mayank Tewari and director Amit V. Masurkar grabbing the best screenplay honour.

Dedicating the award to his late mother, Rajkummar, in his acceptance speech, said, "Let's keep doing this beautiful work, let's keep making these wonderful stories. Here's to cinema!"

 



Later, the 33-year-old actor took to his Twitter page to say, "Won the best actor award at the most prestigious #APSA2017 (Asia Pacific Screen Awards). Thank you Maa. Thank u team #Newton. Don't stop chasing your dreams because they really do come true."

 





At the ceremony, where Australia's 'Sweet Country' won the top award, India's 'Lady of the Lake' by director Haobam Paban Kumar won a special mention in the Cultural Diversity Award Under the Patronage of UNESCO category in which Dede was the winner.

'Newton' revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer as he struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of Naxalite violence.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen splits up with boyfriend Ritik Bhasin

trending now

INDIA
Watch: Rahul Gandhi gives hug to a woman after ...
VIDEO
Vyakti Vishesh: Deepika Padukone becoming the target of hate ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: BIGG BOSS 11: Salman Khan miffed by Akash ...