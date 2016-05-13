'Newly- wed' Preity Zinta spotted with hubby, in-laws at Taj Mahal

Bollywood's dimpled girl Preity Zinta, who recently tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Gene Goodenough in an intimate ceremony in Los Angele, was spotted spending some quality time with her hubby and in -laws at Taj Mahal, Agra.Taking to her Instagram page, the 41-year-old actress posted a snap, wherein she is seen posing with her hubby and in-laws outside beautiful Taj Mahal and captioned it as, "Wah Taj Shot outside the Taj for a movie previously but this time actually went in & was spell bound by its beauty, symmetry & history. #family #tourist #tajmahal #agra #everlastinglove #memories."This is not the first time when the 'Soldier' actress visited the beautiful Taj Mahal as she had earlier too visited it for her film shoots, but this she was spell bounded by its beauty.On the professional front, Preity, who was last seen in 2013 movie 'Ishkq in Paris' will be seen soon in the upcoming flick 'Bhaiyyaji Superhitt,' opposite Sunny Deol.