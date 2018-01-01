 New Year 2018: This is how your favourite celebrities wish you
New Year 2018: This is how your favourite celebrities wish you

Your favourite celebrities have some beautiful new year messages for you. Check out here.

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 11:13 PM
Image: Instagram/ Twitter

Mumbai: A host of stars, including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor have wished their fans, friends and well-wishers a year full of joy, happiness and success.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Lata Mangeshkar:



Amitabh Bachchan shared this gandpa moment of Aaradhya to wish us a happy new year.





Sridevi: Wishing all a very happy and prosperous new year! May all your dreams and aspirations come true this year! Happy 2018. Happy New Year.



Rishi Kapoor: As it's not possible to reply to each and everyone,I wish all the people a great "Happy New Year-2018" God Bless!





Shraddha Kapoor: Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018!



Farhan Akhtar: Happy new year and yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug.





Madhur Bhandarkar: May the New Year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and new successes in our life's journey. Wishing a Happy 2018.



Bipasha Basu: Happy New Year 2018.





Karan Singh Grover: Wish you all a very happy new year! May 2018 be a super awesome year for all of us!



Nargis: Have a Happy and Prosperous 2018! Happy New Year 2018.





Preity Zinta shared this wonderful video message.



Kriti Sanon: Happy New Year everyone! To new experiences, lots of memorable moments and happiness! Be safe!





Dia Mirza: Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. Happy New Year.

