New Year 2018: This is how your favourite celebrities wish you

A host of stars, including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor have wished their fans, friends and well-wishers a year full of joy, happiness and success.Here's what they have tweeted:Lata Mangeshkar:Amitabh Bachchan shared this gandpa moment of Aaradhya to wish us a happy new year.Sridevi: Wishing all a very happy and prosperous new year! May all your dreams and aspirations come true this year! Happy 2018. Happy New Year.Rishi Kapoor: As it's not possible to reply to each and everyone,I wish all the people a great "Happy New Year-2018" God Bless!Shraddha Kapoor: Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018!Farhan Akhtar: Happy new year and yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug.Madhur Bhandarkar: May the New Year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and new successes in our life's journey. Wishing a Happy 2018.Bipasha Basu: Happy New Year 2018.Karan Singh Grover: Wish you all a very happy new year! May 2018 be a super awesome year for all of us!Nargis: Have a Happy and Prosperous 2018! Happy New Year 2018.Preity Zinta shared this wonderful video message.Kriti Sanon: Happy New Year everyone! To new experiences, lots of memorable moments and happiness! Be safe!Dia Mirza: Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. Happy New Year.