New Year 2018: This is how your favourite celebrities wish you

Here's what they have tweeted:
Lata Mangeshkar:
Namaskar.Aap sabko naye varsh ki bahut bahut shubhkaamanayein.
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 31, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan shared this gandpa moment of Aaradhya to wish us a happy new year.
T 2579 - the little one Aaradhya places her 'tiara' hair band on Dada ji and freaks out .. Happy New Year 2018 pic.twitter.com/V3fB7VIweJ
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2018
Wishing all a very happy and prosperous new year! May all your dreams and aspirations come true this year! #Happy2018 #HappyNewYear
— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) January 1, 2018
Rishi Kapoor: As it's not possible to reply to each and everyone,I wish all the people a great "Happy New Year-2018" God Bless!
pic.twitter.com/HPU4l1F47U
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 1, 2018
Happy New Year everyone! May this year be filled with all things amazing. Wishing you all a magical 2018! 💫💜
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 1, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Happy new year and yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug.
Happy new year & yes, you must accept cookies. Big hug .. pic.twitter.com/QFMJK2Jp5Q
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 31, 2017
May the New Year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and new successes in our life's journey. Wishing a Happy 2018. 🙏
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 1, 2018
Bipasha Basu: Happy New Year 2018.
Peace Prosperity Love Happiness and Great Health to all❤️🙏 Live Life ... Love Life❤️ #monkeylove https://t.co/702fkOlx5a
— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 31, 2017
Wish you all a very happy new year! May 2018 be a super awesome year for all of us!
Love and… https://t.co/yROvq007wT
— Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) December 31, 2017
Nargis: Have a Happy and Prosperous 2018! Happy New Year 2018.
Have a Happy & Prosperous 2018! #happynewyear #2018 #newyears #greygooselife https://t.co/xhlaT8HTyX
— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) December 31, 2017
Preity Zinta shared this wonderful video message.
Happy New Year to all of U wonderful people out there 😘 loads of love & happiness always 😍❤️😍 #happynewyear2018 #party #la #happiness #Ting pic.twitter.com/DOW11fNPxq
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 1, 2018
Happpyyyy New Year everyone!! To new experiences, lots of memorable moments and happiness!! ❤️❤️ Be safe!
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 31, 2017
Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/9sXASWuQfb
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 31, 2017
