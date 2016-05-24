New 'Phobia' poster will blow your mind!

The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Phobia,' starring Radhika Apte in the lead role, have released its new poster.Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to unveil the scary poster with a caption, "New poster of #Phobia. Releases 27 May 2016."In the poster, the 30-year-old actress is seen in three dimensional faces that will scare the audience to death.The shooting of the movie has been wrapped up and the actors are now busy in its promotions.Directed by 'Ragini MMS' director Pawan Kriplani, the forthcoming flick, which will narrate the story of a girl, who suffers from Agoraphobia and fears to get out of a room, is slated to hit the theatres on May 27.