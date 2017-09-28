Neetu Kapoor wishes 'dream child' Ranbir with throwback picture

She shared a beautiful throwback picture of the whole family including Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her and gave it a touching caption.
In her post, Neetu also mentioned that the 'Tamasha' star has seen all the posts and edits made by his fan clubs.
Her caption reads, "Happy birthday Rana you are that dream child any parent wld wish for !! Loving caring intellectual love and blessings . This year all the fan clubs have outdone themselves he thanxxx all of you today !! . He has seen all your posts n edits"
Dad Rishi also wished him on Twitter along with other celebs who are celebrating their birthday today.
He wrote, "28th September Birthdays. Bhagat Singh ji Lata Mangeshkar ji: Rima Jain: Ranbir Kapoor. Second life of mine, 44 years back, "Bobby"released!"
28th September Birthdays. Bhagat Singh ji Lata Mangeshkar ji: Rima Jain: Ranbir Kapoor. Second life of mine, 44 years back, "Bobby"released!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 27, 2017
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star hosted a grand party at his residence in Mumbai last night to usher in his special day.
