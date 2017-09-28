Neetu Kapoor wishes 'dream child' Ranbir with throwback picture

Happy birthday Rana 💗you are that dream child any parent wld wish for !! Loving caring ❤️intellectual 🙄 love and blessings 😘❤️. This year all the fan clubs have outdone themselves he thanks all of you today !! 🙏🌺. He has seen all your posts n edits 😘😘😘😘

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT