Nawazuddin DISRESPECTING a woman to sell his book, says Niharika Singh

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has got involved in a controversy. Former beauty queen Niharika Singh is upset that her "Miss Lovely" co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not take her consent before sharing their personal equation with the world in his memoir. She says the way he has "painted" her image, it appears he doesn't mind disrespecting a woman to boost the sales of his book.In a statement, Niharika said: "Nawaz and I had a brief relationship in 2009 during the making of 'Miss Lovely' that lasted less than a few months. So today, when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh. He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so."Excerpts from "An Ordinary Life" (Penguin Random House, 240-page), a memoir that Nawazuddin has come out with Rituparna Chatterjee, have revealed that the National Award winning actor has spoken extensively on his personal life and relationships.He writes: "For the very first time, I went to Niharika's house... When she opened the door, revealing a glimpse of the house, I was speechless with amazement. A hundred, or so it seemed, little candles flickered beautifully. She wore soft faux fur, looking devastatingly gorgeous, her beauty illuminated even more in the candlelight."And I, being the lusty village bumpkin that I am, scooped her up in my arms and headed straight for the bedroom. We made passionate love. And just like that, out of the blue, I began a relationship with Niharika Singh, a relationship which I did not know then would last for almost one and a half years."He has also claimed that she sent emails on his behalf to one of his former lovers.Niharika is angry and upset over this issue and said, "He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship. None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he's a brilliant actor."