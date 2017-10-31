Nawazuddin apologises, withdraws his book



I m apologising 2 every1 who's sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife

I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 30, 2017

"I am apologising to everyone who's sentiments are hurt because of the chaos around my memoir ‘An Ordinary Life'. I hereby regret and decide to withdraw my book," Nawazuddin posted on Twitter.According to reports, the complaint was filed by Delhi advocate Gautam Gulati at the National Commission for Women (NCW).Last week, Niharika slammed Nawazuddin for not taking her consent before sharing their personal equation with the world in his memoir. She said the way he has "painted" her image, it appears he doesn't mind disrespecting a woman to boost the sales of his book.(Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Image- ANI)"Nawaz and I had a brief relationship in 2009 during the making of 'Miss Lovely' that lasted less than a few months. So today, when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh.(Bollywood actress Niharika Singh/Image- YouTube)"He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so," Niharika said.Excerpts from "An Ordinary Life" (Penguin Random House/pp 240/Rs 389), a memoir that Nawazuddin has come out with Rituparna Chatterjee, reveal that the National Award winning actor has spoken extensively on his personal life and relationships.