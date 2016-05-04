National Award makes me feel more 'desi': Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who has been conferred with a Special Jury Award at the 63rd National Film Awards for her performance in "Margarita, With A Straw", says this will make people stop questioning her "desiness"."It's a really big deal for me... I think this is the most prestigious award you can get as an actor in this country. It makes me feel more 'desi'. I feel like people will stop questioning my 'desiness'," Kalki, who was here to receive the award, told IANS to a query on how important the award was for her.Talking about the film in which she plays the role of a girl with cerebral palsy, she shared that the film was important for her as she got to learn a lot as an actor and a human being."It ('Margarita, With A Straw') was an important film for me. I learnt a lot as an actor and a human being. The amount of practice I had to do for that film was incredible. It just shows that how much more work we can put into every film," said Kalki, who was dressed in an off-white sari with green border.Kalki will next be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in "Waiting".She has called the 66-year-old actor a "fantastic person".