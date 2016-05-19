Nargis still very close friend: Uday Chopra

Mumbai: Actor-producer Uday Chopra on Wednesday broke his silence on reports around his romance-gone-sour with Nargis Fakhri, saying “all reports are untrue” and clarified that the "Rockstar" actress is still his close friend.

Several reports have mentioned that Nargis was all set to announce her wedding with Uday, but he called it off. Rumours were also rife that Uday broke up with Nargis over Whatsapp.Reacting to the rumours, Uday said in a statement: "I normally don’t respond to gossip, but the press has been reporting a lot of fiction disguised as fact. I would just like to clarify that Nargis and I have been and still are very close friends."He added: “The press has done a wonderful job of creating stories out of thin air and I applaud their creativity. However, these are all untrue.”There were also reports that following their 'relationship' hitting rock bottom, Nargis had a 'nervous breakdown' and left the producers of all her upcoming films in the lurch. However, her spokesperson had cleared the air saying that she is “out of country to address her health issues”.