Nargis Fakhri and uday Chopra Getting MARRIED?

andprobably settling down their on-and-off relationship.Lovebirds who never confessed their relationship on cameras, are finally making their relationship official soon according to the recent reports.Nargis Fakhri has reportedly been moved into the Chopras' bungalow in Juhu with Uday Chopra and his mother Pamela.Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri/Image- Instagram @NargisfakhriEarlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Nargis opened up about her equation with Uday Chopra. She said, “Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”Last year, it was being said that Uday broke up with Nargis after which brokenheart Nargis left the country to New York. But it seems that everything is alright and that can merely be speculation.Stay tuned for more Bollywood news.