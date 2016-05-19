Nagesh Kukunoor keen to screen 'Dhanak' for Shah Rukh Khan

: Director Nagesh Kukunoor says he wants to hold a special screening of his upcoming film "Dhanak" for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.The film chronicles the story of Pari, who promises her little blind brother Chotu that she will help get his eyesight back before he turns 9-year-old. When she spots her favourite star Shah Rukh on the poster for an eye-donation drive, she is convinced her hero will help her in the mission."I am hoping to screen the film for Shah Rukh sometime this month. No dates have been confirmed yet but I am trying, let's see," Nagesh told PTI."Dhanak" was earlier scheduled to release on June 10, but will now hit the screens on June 17. The "Iqbal" director said he wants to ensure that the film gets a good exposure in cinema halls."We have locked and finalised June 17 as the release date. When it is a small film, there is always some jostling happening. We want our film to get the best shows and enjoy good screens. So, we decided on the date," he said.The film will now clash with "Udta Punjab", which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.Nagesh said both the films have their audience, who will come to watch the movies irrespective of the clash."Today the longevity of a film is restricted to one week. 'Udta Punjab' is a large film and I don't think it will have a bearing on 'Dhanak'. The audience of 'Udta Punjab' will go for that film and audience will hopefully come to watch our film as well. There is no encroachment," he said."Dhanak" stars child actors Hetal Gadda, Krrish Chhabria among others.