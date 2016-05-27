'Naagin' should have second season: Arjun Bijlani

: "Naagin" star Arjun Bijlani is overwhelmed with the success of the show and hopes there will be a second season to the drama.The Balaji television show is coming to an end and Arjun says it is not easy for him to bid goodbye to the supernatural drama."There should be a second season but I really don't know if it will happen or what's the take on that. The Colors team and Balaji will decide, but I know the fans wanted it to go on," Arjun told PTI in an interview."This was a finite series and it got extended two times. I think people should also know that if it comes in seasons, the story might drag. I'm happy that 'Naagin' is ending on a high note."The show also stars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in lead roles. While the audience seems to have been bitten by "Naagin", Arjun says that the team never expected such a positive response."When I signed this show, none of us expected it to be such a huge hit and work so well. In fact, when we had a press conference, where we were asked questions like 'Do you think such an old concept will work in 21st century?'"They were very 'anti-Naagin' that time, but I think all mouths have been shut after the numbers came. It's all about the presentation and the cast and team work. Everything fell in place for the show and worked well for all of us.""Naagin" marked Arjun's foray into finite series space. The 33-year-old actor said he would like to do more limited-epiodes shows as they give him opportunity to play different characters."I would love to do another finite series because you know after sometime you're going to be doing a different character, and as an actor you want to do that."You want to play different roles and explore yourself and challenge yourself, in every show, in a different character. That's what keeps me going so I would love to do another finite show."Arjun says the success of "Naagin" will inspire TV producers to churn out finite series, which the actor feels are a breather amid the typical saas-bahu dramas."I think 'Naagin' has created history, in terms of the finite series. I think a lot of people are going to come up with more finite series and try to make a show that is larger than life on Indian television rather than those typical saas-bahu dramas."That's what I think took people away from typical soaps into a different fantasy world and people were enjoying watching it. So you guess the audiences' pulse."