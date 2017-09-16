My wife considers me unlucky: Emraan Hashmi.







Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi says his wife Parveen doesn't allow him to be around her when she is playing poker."I have always been amazed by poker. I have never really won a good hand at poker, but in fact, my wife is very good at the sport. Whenever she is playing poker with her friends, she never lets me around her, as she considers me unlucky," Emraan said in a statement.The actor spoke about the sport at The Spartan Poker's India Poker Championship Awards ceremony, which was held last week in Bengaluru. Emraan was the guest of honour for the first edition of championship.Talking further about poker, he said: "Just like other sports, in poker as well, you need to practice and put in efforts to hone your skills at every step. It is wonderful that the mindset of people towards poker is changing now and it is considered a sport."On the film front, Emraan was last seen in "Baadshaho".