My Karachi incident shouldn't effect Pakistani actors in India: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who was insulted at the Karachi airport by a group of Pakistani men, hopes and prays that this incident should not effect Pakistani actors working in India in anyway.The ' Bajrangi Bhaijaan' director in an exclusive conversation with ANI said, "As I said in my tweet, action of 7-8 lunatics screaming andshouting with their mobiles should not reflect their country and it should not, in any way, effect Pakistan actors working in India asthat would be extremely unfortunate," Kabir told ANI.Emphasising on how important it is to have more of collaborations and co-productions between Indian and Pakistan, Kabir added, "We should be welcoming talent from all over the globe. This is a sign of mature country and it enriches talent of our own country. The more the peoplewill meet, there will be more warmth and friendship. So, any suchKarachi episode should not allow change our perception about Pakistan or Pakistani actors."The director also said that people should not fall victims to politics happening between the two countries because the situations will always remain hostile.On May 27, Kabir was on his way to the Karachi airport terminal, when a group of Pakistani men started saying 'Shame, shame' and went on to the extent of threatening him with a shoe. Since then this issue has been a hot topic amongst celebrities and politicians.