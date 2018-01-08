MY BIRTHDAY SONG: Trailer gets more than 1 MILLION VIEWS

How about a thrilling scoop today? Well, the trailer for the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘My Birthday Song’ was released a few days ago. It has already raised curiosity in the minds of the people and reached more than 1M views in a day. The directorial debut of popular television actor Samir Soni features actor Sanjay Suri as the leading light of the film.The trailer of the movie showcases the life of a man overpowered by his dreams or nightmares. The protagonist ‘Rajeev’ (played by Sanjay Suri) plays the role of a husband who witnesses unusual dreams.But there is more to it than meets the eye. The lead actor will be seen having an extramarital affair. The rest continues with series of puzzled incidents that will make him believe that nightmares can be turned into reality. What if you had a nightmare and everything becomes hazy. Would it still be a dream? Such punchlines in the trailer added to the inquisitiveness of the movie.Much admired actor Salman Khan has unveiled the trailer for the movie on his twitter handle.‘My Birthday Song’ is a psychological thriller that will make you go crazy this January. It also features actors Zenia Starr, Nora Fatehi and Pitobash playing salient roles. Produced by Sanjay Suri and Samir Soni it is all set to release on 19th of this month in Indian cinema.Actor Samir Soni was last seen in an ALT Balaji web series ‘Bewafaa si Wafaa’. He stole millions of hearts there as ‘Sumer Singh Bajaj’. The series was produced by Ekta Kapoor.