Mumbai Police files FIR in film actress harassment matter

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered an FIR against unknown person in connection with the film actress alleged harassment incident.The case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act."We have recorded the statement of Zaira Wasim and have registered an offence accordingly," the Mumbai Police said.The incident came to light when actress shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai by an Air Vistara flight in an Instagram story.In the video, actress could be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done; I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?"She said she had called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use.The National Commision of Women (NCW), the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the incident.Taking note of the incident, the airline have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.In a statement, the airline also apologised, adding actress started yelling at the accused passenger only during the descent of the flight, due to which the cabin crew couldn't move because it's mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on.