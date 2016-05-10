Most attached to character in 'Raabta': Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, currently busy shooting for the film "Raabta", says she is most attached to her character from the film.
Kriti, who was treating her fans with a question and answer session on Twitter on Monday, was asked about her role in "Raabta" by a user.
The "Heropanti" actress replied: "Too soon to say anything. All I can say is that this is the most attached I have been to a character so far."
Asked what made her sign on the dotted line for the film, she said: "The script!! Loved it instantly!"
The film, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.
The 25-year-old actress, who was last seen on screen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dilwale", was asked if she would like to share screen space with the superstar once again.
"Would love love love to!" Kriti wrote.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 10 May 2016 09:18 AM