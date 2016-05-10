Most attached to character in 'Raabta': Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, currently busy shooting for the film "Raabta", says she is most attached to her character from the film.

Kriti, who was treating her fans with a question and answer session on Twitter on Monday, was asked about her role in "Raabta" by a user.The "Heropanti" actress replied: "Too soon to say anything. All I can say is that this is the most attached I have been to a character so far."Asked what made her sign on the dotted line for the film, she said: "The script!! Loved it instantly!"The film, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.The 25-year-old actress, who was last seen on screen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dilwale", was asked if she would like to share screen space with the superstar once again."Would love love love to!" Kriti wrote.