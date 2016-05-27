'Mohenjo Daro' will be one of my best films: Hrithik

Actor Hrithik Roshan's "Mohenjo Daro" is all set to hit the screens on August 12 and the actor says this film is going to be one of his best."I am travelling back into time and it's been a great journey and a great experience working with this film 'Mohenjo Daro'. I believe its going to be one of my best films and I hope the audience will also agree with me when they see the film," he said at an event here.Starring Hrithik, debutant Pooja Hegde and veteran actor Kabir Bedi, the movie is an epic adventure-romance, set in the ancient city of Mohenjodaro, which now falls in Pakistan's Sindh province, in the era of the Indus Valley civilisation that dates back to 2600 BC.The movie marks Gowariker's second collaboration with Hrithik after 2008 film "Jodhaa Akbar".