Michelle Obama extols 'Black Panther' cast



Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

The former first lady said she "loved" the movie and lionised the cast for inspiring "people of all backgrounds".Black Panther is based on a Marvel superhero character of the same name and was released worldwide on February 16 with paid previews at selected locations on February 15.The movie is the first standalone film to focus on the titular character, the superhero alias of King T'Challa of the fictional country Wakanda, portrayed by actor Chadwick Boseman.The cast also includes Michael B. Jordan, and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles.