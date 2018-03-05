 Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut's next film with Rajkumar Rao looks intriguing
Quirky title , intriguing poster and expert actors - Balaji Motion Pictures' next venture has it all .

Updated: 05 Mar 2018 09:33 AM
First Look of Rajkummar and Kangana Starrer 'Mental Hai Kya'/ Image: Instagarm

New Delhi: Bollywood's "Queen" Kangana Ranaut's next flick is with actor Rajkummar Rao and it is titled Mental Hai Kya.

It is not just the title that is "hat ke" but the first look of the lead actors will also make you fall off your seats.

In quirky posters, Kangana and Rajkumar are seen giving comical expressions..and look .. Kangana is back with the cropped hair look after Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The Balaji Motion Pictures' undertaking has successfully appealed to the humour of the masses with just the first look of it. The film that goes with the punchline ''because sanity is overrated" is directed by Tollywood filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and is going on floors this month.

Check out the first look:

 



  The intriguing first look of the film and then actors like Kangana and Rajkummar- our expectations from the film have already scaled up . 

First Published:
