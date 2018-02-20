Melania touched Trump, and that made headlines!



Last night Trump & Melania visited Broward Health North Hospital.



The Trumps went straight from the Parkland victim visit to a Studio 54- themed disco party at Mar-a-Lago.



A photo: pic.twitter.com/pbWLkfX27C

— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 18, 2018



And another party photo of Trump & Melania after their visit to victims in Broward County #ParklandSchoolShooting



Studio 54 Disco Party @MarALago pic.twitter.com/2ScpDXLhZs

— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 18, 2018

Trump and his wife were recently in Florida to visit the injured students at Broward Health North Hospital, days after 19-year-old shooter Nikolas Cruz went on a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and killed 17 people and injured 14 others.After their visit, the US President and Melania attended a Studio 54 disco party in Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.One attendee at the resort saw the first couple getting intimate and snapped up a picture. In the picture posted by the attendant on Twitter, the Trumps are seated close to each other, with Melania gently resting one hand on her husband's arm.The attendee posted on the micro-blogging site- "And another party photo of Trump & Melania after their visit to victims in Broward County #ParklandSchoolShootingStudio 54 Disco Party @MarALago"It is certainly quite different from other recent sightings of these two, where Melania publicly kept her distance, and even swatted Trump's hand away on various occasions.This has led to the thawing of their 13-year-old relationship after reports emerged that Trump allegedly had a sexual affair with adult star, Stormy Daniels."There is no doubt Melania is furious over yet more cheating allegations surfacing. It is totally humiliating when the world is speculating over whether your husband is cheating on you or not," a source told Hollywood Life.Trump paid around USD 130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with the US President, his personal lawyer Michael Cohen told the New York Times last week.Cohen, who previously served as an attorney for the Trump Organisation and is now Trump's personal lawyer, defended the payment to the newspaper. He, however, declined to discuss the payment further, including whether Trump knew of it or the motivation behind it.Last month, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Cohen arranged USD 130,000 for Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement, one month before the 2016 presidential elections.Trump's lawyer had "vehemently" denied the WSJ's report.In 2011, Daniels said in an 'In Touch Magazine' interview that she had a sexual encounter with Trump at Lake Tahoe in 2006, just one year after the US President had married now-first lady Melania Trump.Melania had given birth to his son, Barron, four months before the alleged sexual encounter took place.During an appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show last month, Daniels denied having an affair with Trump saying, "I do not know where it came from."Melania Trump was reportedly "blindsided" by the reports of the payoff and was "furious" with the US President, two people close to the first couple told The New York Times.