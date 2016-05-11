 Meet this new Hollywood admirer of Deepika
By: || Updated: 11 May 2016 09:46 AM
 New Delhi: Looks like Deepika Padukone's charming personality has made a popular Hollywood hairstylist Adir Abergel her new admirer, as he went to the social media to shower praise on the actress.

Posting a selfie with ' Bajirao Mastani' actress on his Instagram handle, Adir wrote, "This woman is smart, kind, funny and beautiful. Loved doing your hair this past week @deepikapadukone. You truly are beautiful from the inside out. #deepikapadukone #hairbyadir @kateleemakeup."
Deepika had rocked gorgeous locks styled by Adir, who could not help gushing over her.



After creating a niche for herself in Hindi cinema, the 30-year-old actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby and Nina Dobrev.

