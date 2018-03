Do you know that there is a pop sensation who battles Islamist terror groups through her music. Helen Abdulla, better known as Helly Luv’s mode of resistance is music and death threats from Islamist groups are very common for her. Ever since has released her single, she has been getting death threats. And with that kind of an attitude she is selfless and know that she is going against the most dangerous terrorist group in the whole world but she says that there are a thousands of people risking their lives risking their life on the battlefield.Her music video Revolution’s ‘evol’ can be read backwards as love and it has all the elements- red hair, towering heels, guns, bombs etc. The video was shot a few kilometers away from ISIS strongholds. The pop singer was born in northern Iran in 1988.