ME TOO: Firangi Actress ISHITA DUTTA shares story of her MOLESTATION

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta has boldly accepted that she has been molested more than once. With this revelation she adds to the trending 'MeToo' campaign where women speak up about their experiences of harassment.In an interview relating to the campaign, Ishita has admitted that she had faced molestation and harassment a couple of times while on her route to college, and each times she has given a befitting reply to the molesters.The way Ishita tackled the wrong-doers, makes us applause.Ishita used to go to her college by train and once in the train a middle-aged man touched her in a wrong way. The brave girl didn't remain silent , instead she shamed the man in the middle of the crowd.She shared another incident where a guy tried to spank her, but as soon as his hand touched her body, Ishita caught hold of it and twisted it badly. She said that the molester will remember it forever .Ishita came to light after playing Ajay Devgan's daughter in the film Drishyam . Her latest film is Firangi which released on Friday.Ishita appreciated campaigns like MeToo but said that such platforms should not be misused. She believes that when celebrities chose to speak about an issue, it gives courage to the people too.