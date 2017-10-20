May there be light: B-town celebs extend Diwali wishes

Here's what the stars tweeted:
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted a video wishing everyone Happy Diwali.
Love, light and happiness to everyone this #Diwali... pic.twitter.com/euIGrcOSJu
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2017
Wishing everyone a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali pic.twitter.com/F3922eEXj2
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput: The dark shadows cast by ignorance is suffocating. May there be light. #HappyDiwali everyone
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2017
Wishing you all a bright year ahead filled with endless love and laughter✨✨✨ Happy Diwali everyone 😁 https://t.co/GhS3fU6ifn
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2017
Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. May the Festival of Lights light up all our lives with love, happiness, peace & prosperity!
Love 😘
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 19, 2017
Ajay Devgn: Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and fun Diwali !
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 19, 2017
T 2585 - To all .. for all ; सब के लिए .. सबों के लिए pic.twitter.com/vTJROKnp6X
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2017
Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 19, 2017
Hoping that the dazzling lights of Diwali bring you peace, prosperity and good health. Have an eco- friendly and noise free Diwali guyz !!
— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 19, 2017
