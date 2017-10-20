 May there be light: B-town celebs extend Diwali wishes
May there be light: B-town celebs extend Diwali wishes

By: || Updated: 20 Oct 2017 08:34 AM
Deepawali celebration in Bollywood town (Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Like every festival, Bollywood celebs are sending out their good wishes to fans for Diwali.

Here's what the stars tweeted:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan posted a video wishing everyone Happy Diwali.

 



 





Sushant Singh Rajput: The dark shadows cast by ignorance is suffocating. May there be light. #HappyDiwali everyone

 



 





 



Ajay Devgn: Wishing everyone a prosperous, happy and fun Diwali !

 





 



 





 

First Published:
