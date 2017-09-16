 Massive FIRE engulfs RK Studios
Shooting of popular reality show was going on when this happened.

Updated: 16 Sep 2017 04:45 PM
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in the famed RK Studios in Chembur here on Saturday afternoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control officials said.

At least 11 fire tenders and ambulances have reached the studio and are battling the blaze that has gutted one of the main shooting venues.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the conflagration was confined to electrical wiring and installations on a 800-square feet ground floor area in the studio. Shooting of Sony Entertainment Television's reality show Super Dancer show was underway when the fire broke out.

Famous movies like Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) were produced here.

Recently, Kapoors celebrated 'Ganesh Utsav' in RK Studios and Ranbir Kapoor joined the celebrations despite of his busy schedule.



This incident is huge blow for Kapoor Family.

