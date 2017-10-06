Manoj Bajpayee launches poster of his latest 'In The Shadows'

The film will be premiered at Busan, MAMI and the Chicago Film Festival at the same time.The movie is helmed by the Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Dipesh Jain, who is also a winner of the Director's Guild of America Awards.'In the Shadows' (Gali Guliyaan) is a story about a man, who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind.The film stars some of the most talented actors of Bollywood like Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami, along with debutante child actor Om Singh.One of the most awaited and significant Indian film festivals, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has nominated this classic film in the India Gold Category, along with some other prominent films.The seven day long festival is known for showcasing the latest cutting-edge, independent cinema and art house films, alongside genre movies from Bollywood, Hollywood and also cult international movies.Expressing his excitement over the premiere of his film, Bajpayee said, "It is indeed a time for celebrations for the entire team of the movie as it premieres simultaneously at three prestigious film festivals together - the dates are clashing and we want to be at all the festivals."