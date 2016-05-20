MANE GONE: Did you check out Shah Rukh Khan's clean shaven look?



My mane is gone!!! Feeling chikna chikna….saara macho kharaab ho gaya… pic.twitter.com/ajpdSpIiyd

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan, who just got a new clean-shaven look, is sad about ruining his macho look.Posting a picture of his new look, the 50-year-old actor tweeted, "My mane is gone!!! Feeling chikna chikna..saara macho kharaab ho gaya."It is needless to say that Shah Rukh's new look reminded the fans his famous on-screen character Rahul, portrayed in flicks like 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota 'Hai, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Chennai Express'.On the professional front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited flick ' Raees', which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The film will hit the theaters on January 26, 2017.