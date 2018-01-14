Madhuri Dixit unveils FIRST LOOK of her upcoming Marathi Debut ‘BUCKET LIST’

Who doesn’t admire her gracious beauty? Every person adores this exceptionally alluring legendary actress of Bollywood who is going to be back on the screen this summer.Yes! You read that right. The charm of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit is back with a bang with her upcoming Marathi debut ‘Bucket List’. The actress took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the first look of her upcoming venture on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.Are you all star struck to read that Madhuri Dixit is back? Well, indeed that is true.The first look of ‘Bucket list’ unveils Madhuri’s simple yet stunning look in a green and fohn border saree with printed blouse. Her wide smile in the poster will definitely grasp hearts of millions. The ‘mangal sutra’ in her neck portrays her role as a housewife in the motion.Also, there are certain words like ‘Housewife’, ‘Mother’, ‘Sister’ and ‘Friend’ that depicts the reality and the roles confined by the life of a woman. The poster reads ‘Majhi Tumchi Aaplya Saghryanchi’. This Marathi phrase means ‘Mine, Yours, Ours and Everyone’s’.The actress reportedly said “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone’s heart.”The ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ fame is back in the industry after almost 4 years. She was last seen in movies like ‘Gulaab Gang’ and ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ in 2014. Her flawless performances in films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Dil Toh Paagal Hai’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ and many more made the audience fall in love with her charisma. In addition to movies, she has also been a judge to the television reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.‘Bucket List’ has been directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Produced by Dark Horse Cinemas, DAR motion pictures and Blue Mustang Creations, the motion is slated to release this summer.Stay tuned for more buzzing updates!: (Ria Chawla is a freelance writer)