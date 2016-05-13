'Madaari' trailer trending on social media

The trailer of Irrfan Khan's upcoming film 'Madaari' has become a trending topic on the social media with Twitterers going all gaga over it.Hashtag #MadaariTrailer has been trending since its release. And needless to say, Irrfaan's fans and the members from the fraternity just can't stop raving about it.One Twitter user applauded the intriguing trailer, writing, "#MadaariTrailer @irrfan_k trailer itna acha hai to socho movie kitni achi hogi ."Another wrote, "What a brilliant performance by #irfankhan you did it again. Amazing trailer #MadaariTrailer."One of the users tweeted, "@irrfan_k Eagerly waiting for 10th June after watching #MadaariTrailer , seems great story n of course performance."Directer Nikhil Advani tweeted, "He never ceases to amaze me!!! @irrfan_k in a film by #NishikantKamat. Bas dekh lo!!! . #MadaariTrailerThe trailer, which was released yesterday, shows the stupendous performance of the 49-year-old actor.Directed by Nishikant Kamat, ' Madaari,' which also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role, is all set to release on June 10.