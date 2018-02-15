List of eight most expensive celebrity gifts

Here is a list of the eight most extravagant gifts, as featured on Highsnobiety, which celebrity couples have given each other in the recent past on special occasions:- JAY-Z allegedly bought Beyonce an entire island for her 29th birthday in 2010, with reports at the time claiming the rapper spent USD 20 million on the 12.5-acre piece of land off the coast of Florida.- In December 2017 on Christmas, Kanye West bequeathed Kim Kardashian more than USD 200,000 in stocks from Apple, Netflix, and Adidas.- Lady Gaga's record label, Interscope Records, in December 2015, got her an all-white horse. Gaga, who is obsessed with horses, was overjoyed at the gesture and showed her excitement on Instagram.- A Muhammad Ali book x dolphin Jeff Koons original piece was gifted to Rihanna by none other than her creative director/executive, Ciarra Pardo. It is reported that the special gift cost Pardo several million dollars.- American rappers Cardi B and Offset are definitely a powerful couple in the celebrity land. The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper bought her finacee a brand new custom Rolls Royce for his 26th birthday. Offset, then returned the favor by getting Cardi's name tattooed on his neck.- Kylie Jenner bought her then-boyfriend Tyga a Bentley after his Ferrari was allegedly repossessed. Jenner was out at the dealership when the paparazzi photographed her, and she had to then lie to Tyga about her whereabouts, to avoid ruining the gift.- Back when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were still dating, there were reports that the 'Sorry' singer wanted to fill Gomez's house up with flowers. The florist Bieber hired allegedly had to use every single flower in the shop to complete the order, delivering the flowers in multiple trucks.- American singer John Legend got his wife Chrissy Teigen an entire cheese wheel for Christmas, fulfilling what she called a "lifelong dream".