'Let us grieve in peace' - Sridevi's family

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi kapoor and other family members during the final journey of Sridevi.Image Credits: Manav Manglani
Lakhs of people joined film stars and celebrities to bid adieu to the first lady superstar of India, who was cremated here with state honours amid outpouring of grief by her fans.
In a media statement, Kapoor, Marwah and her Ayyaapan family appreciated the support and love they received from her many colleagues and innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family from across the country and the world.
Remembering Sridevi's undeniable talent, unmatched beauty and her legendary ability to connect with the audience, they said: "This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother, a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone."
"To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore that you give her the same respect."
— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) February 28, 2018
Sridevi passed away following an accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai around 11 p.m. on February 24.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 01 Mar 2018 08:08 AM