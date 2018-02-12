Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi snap becomes most-liked Instagram pic







stormi webster 👼🏽

: New mom Kylie Jenner has broken Beyonce's record for the most liked post on Instagram with the picture of newborn daughter Stormi.The reality star and beauty mogul had revealed the name of her baby with an Instagram post that has garnered more than 16.6 million likes so far.Beyonce and her twins held the title since July with 10.3 million likes and 317K comments, reports E! Online.The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling gave birth to a girl on February 1.The newborn is her and rapper Travis Scott's first child.