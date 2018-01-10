KRRISH 4: Finally! The release date is OUT!

Krrish maker Rakesh Roshan chose son Hrithik Roshan's birthday to announce the release of the much awaited sequel.
Seizing the opportunity Rakesh Roshan made official announcement of the movie and this is the best returning gift for the fans. He tweeted :
Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithik's birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik
— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018
Yes, the filmmaker did not reveal further details about the film , but this certainly is a good news for the fans. Now that they know there will be a Krrish 4, they can excitedly wait for it now.
The Krrish franchise traces back to Koi Mil Gaya which was an establishing plot for Krrish. Hrithik has played the superhero in all the parts of Krrish.
As soon as the official announcement was made, talks about the movie started doing rounds.
Rumours are going rife that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the antagonist in the fourth part.
It is also being said that this time unlike Krrish 3, Hrithik will not be playing the double role of Krrish and his father Rohit Mehra. the story will revolve around the character of Krishna, Krrish's alter ego.
Stay tuned for more updates about Krrish 4.
First Published: 10 Jan 2018 08:49 PM