KRK criticizes ‘Poster Boys’; Shreyas Talpade hits back with an ABUSE

No one else but Kamal R Khan! He took to twitter and ranted about the film, ‘Poster Boys’. He wrote, “Top class Wahiyat film #PosterBoys collected 1.80Cr on day1 n it's proof of 0 stardom of Deols n Chutiyapa direction of @shreyastalpade1”
Top class Wahiyat film #PosterBoys collected 1.80Cr on day1 n it's proof of 0 stardom of Deols n Chutiyapa direction of @shreyastalpade1
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 9, 2017
Well, the actor and Director of the film, Shreyas Talpade was quick to respond to that tweet but with the not-so-good language.
Sheyas wrote, “Aukaat mein reh @kamaalrkhan chu**#. Kabhi haath lagaa toh itni zor se patkungaa ki tappa khake chatt se lagega. Jai Maharashtra.”
Aukaat mein reh @kamaalrkhan chu**#. Kabhi haath lagaa toh itni zor se patkungaa ki tappa khake chatt se lagega. Jai Maharashtra https://t.co/vwymNZAIyV
— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) September 9, 2017
Actually, film is very special to Sheryas and the reason is that he produced “poster Boys’ in Marathi and it turned out to be huge success. It was then that he decided to re make it in Hindi with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 09 Sep 2017 04:54 PM