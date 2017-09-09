 KRK criticizes ‘Poster Boys’; Shreyas Talpade hits back with an ABUSE
Updated: 09 Sep 2017 05:01 PM
New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a comeback on big screen with Shreyas Talpade’s film, ‘Poster Boys’. Although film is getting good reviews from the critics but there is one Twitter critic who has criticized the film. Any guesses who it could be?

No one else but Kamal R Khan! He took to twitter and ranted about the film, ‘Poster Boys’. He wrote, “Top class Wahiyat film #PosterBoys collected 1.80Cr on day1 n it's proof of 0 stardom of Deols n Chutiyapa direction of @shreyastalpade1”



Well, the actor and Director of the film, Shreyas Talpade was quick to respond to that tweet but with the not-so-good language.

Sheyas wrote, “Aukaat mein reh @kamaalrkhan chu**#. Kabhi haath lagaa toh itni zor se patkungaa ki tappa khake chatt se lagega. Jai Maharashtra.”





Actually, film is very special to Sheryas and the reason is that he produced “poster Boys’ in Marathi and it turned out to be huge success. It was then that he decided to re make it in Hindi with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

