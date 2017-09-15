Know why Dia Mirza terrifies to go on film set !!

"I had a great time filming the biopic. It was terrifying as well because I actually got on to a film set after a gap of two years. Morning of my first day, I was terrified, but given the nature of the crew and the kind of people I was working with, and the sense of home that I felt, I did okay," Dia told news agency IANS.The actress, who unveiled a new collection titled H.Y. Ode to Nature for Yasmin Mather's fashion label in Kochi la st week, was last seen on screen in "Salaam Mumbai" in 2016.Sanjay Dutt's biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.The film, written and directed by Hirani, will be opening up facets of Sanjay's personal as well as public life on the big screen.The actress is excited about the film, but refrains from sharing any information about the narrative of the project."It is with my favourite Indian film director. I have worked with him before (with 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'). I get to work with one of the finest artists of my generation, Ranbir Kapoor. I am really excited about the film and I can't wait for the audiences to watch it," she added.So, how will the film bring Sanjay's life alive on the silver screen?"I can't answer this question, because the film release is a good three months away and it's too early to comment or give any more details at this time," Dia said.After winning the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 title, Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein".(Dia Mirza is acting in a film after a gap of two years/Image: Instagram@diamirzaofficial)Despite having a successful debut, she could not sustain the golden run in the Hindi film industry, and featured in projects like "Deewaanapan", "Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge", "Dum", "Parineeta" and "Kurbaan".Apart from acting, Dia has stepped into the filmmaking business as she co-owns a production house titled 'Born Free Entertainment' with her husband Sahil Sangha. Her last production venture was "Bobby Jasoos" in 2014.(Dia Mirza is often appreciated for her great fashion sense/Image: Instagram@diamirzaofficial)The actress, who is also known for her philanthropic activities, is praised for her simple fashion sense too. Dia says she defines fashion as an expression of the time that we live in.(Dia Mirza at 'Saving the Snow leopard' event/ Image:Instagram@diamirzaofficial)"I think many fashion lines are created in essence to define a voice, an opinion, a conflict that individuals may be feeling in their own artistic minds. And it's also about the colors and the mood designers are feeling, which is inspired by society and what is happening around," she added.