Know why Akshay Kumar always keeps Charlie Chaplin's picture in his wallet

"Charlie Chaplin is still undoubtedly the greatest entertainer of all times. Till today, I have his photograph in my wallet. I personally believe in his saying, ‘Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot'," Akshay said while shooting for the first episode of the show.
(Akshay keeps Charlie Chaplin's photograph in his wallet/Image: ABPLive)
Besides Akshay, the show will also feature Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors. "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" will soon be aired on Star Plus.
First Published: 12 Sep 2017 07:58 PM