 Know why Akshay Kumar always keeps Charlie Chaplin's picture in his wallet
By: || Updated: 12 Sep 2017 07:59 PM
What is always inside Akshay Kumar's wallet? / Image: Facebook- (Akshay Kumar and Charlie Chaplin official)

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar, who will be seen as Super Judge in the upcoming fifth season of comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge", says late legendary actor Charlie Chaplin was the greatest entertainer of all times and he carries his photograph in his wallet.

"Charlie Chaplin is still undoubtedly the greatest entertainer of all times. Till today, I have his photograph in my wallet. I personally believe in his saying, ‘Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot'," Akshay said while shooting for the first episode of the show.

(Akshay keeps Charlie Chaplin's photograph in his wallet/Image: ABPLive) (Akshay keeps Charlie Chaplin's photograph in his wallet/Image: ABPLive)

Besides Akshay, the show will also feature Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors. "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

