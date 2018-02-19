KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' to Release on Diwali 2020

Karan announced the news on his Twiiter account on Monday, along with an image of himself with Varun and director Shashank Khaitan.
He wrote : "So proud to announce 'Rannbhoomi'... Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan take a giant leap in their third offering together. A solid spectacle with a beating heart. Diwali 2020 release. Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! DharmaMovies, Apoorva Mehta."
#Rannbhoomi ... A story I started working on in December 2015... thank you for giving this dream wings @karanjohar ... Excited to collaborate with my friend and my star @Varun_dvn ... @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9ojfwKfQ63
— Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) February 19, 2018
Khaitan has earlier directed Varun in two films for Karan's Dharma Productions - "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".
First Published: 19 Feb 2018 11:54 AM