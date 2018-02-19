 KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' to Release on Diwali 2020
Search

KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' to Release on Diwali 2020

Karab Johar's 'Rannbhoomi' will release in 2020 with Varun Dhawan playing the lead role.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 12:25 PM
KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' to Release on Diwali 2020

Instagram: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rannbhoomi" starring actor Varun Dhawan is scheduled to release on Diwali in 2020.

Karan announced the news on his Twiiter account on Monday, along with an image of himself with Varun and director Shashank Khaitan.

He wrote : "So proud to announce 'Rannbhoomi'... Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan take a giant leap in their third offering together. A solid spectacle with a beating heart. Diwali 2020 release. Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! DharmaMovies, Apoorva Mehta."

 



Khaitan has earlier directed Varun in two films for Karan's Dharma Productions - "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Baaghi 3' to go on floors in December

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi visits Manohar Parrikar in Mumbai hospital
SPORTS
Dhawan's 72, Kumar's career-best make it 1-0 for India
INDIA
Maharashtra will be India's first trillion-dollar state: PM Modi