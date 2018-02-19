KJo's 'Rannbhoomi' to Release on Diwali 2020



#Rannbhoomi ... A story I started working on in December 2015... thank you for giving this dream wings @karanjohar ... Excited to collaborate with my friend and my star @Varun_dvn ... @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/9ojfwKfQ63

— Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) February 19, 2018

Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Rannbhoomi" starring actor Varun Dhawan is scheduled to release on Diwali in 2020.Karan announced the news on his Twiiter account on Monday, along with an image of himself with Varun and director Shashank Khaitan.He wrote : "So proud to announce 'Rannbhoomi'... Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan take a giant leap in their third offering together. A solid spectacle with a beating heart. Diwali 2020 release. Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! DharmaMovies, Apoorva Mehta."Khaitan has earlier directed Varun in two films for Karan's Dharma Productions - "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".