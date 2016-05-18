Kim Kardashian accused of being secret agent by Iran officials

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is accused of being a secret agent by officials in Iran.According to the officials, the 35-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is attempting to purposefully corrupt Iranian women by posting provocative selfies and snapshots, reported US magazine.The Organized Cyberspace Crimes Unit (OCCU) of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps feel that Kardashian is a cohort of Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom."They are targeting young people and women. Foreigners are behind it because it is targeting families. These schemes originate from around the Persian Gulf and England."When you draw the operational graph, you will see that it is a foreign operation. Ms. Kim Kardashian is a popular fashion model so Instagram’s CEO tells her, 'make this native.' There is no doubt that financial support is involved as well. We are taking this very seriously," OCCU spokesman Mostafa Alizadeh said.The agency works to keep a check on domestic culture and make sure that Iranian citizens are not influenced by other nations.