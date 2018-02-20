Kendall Jenner admits of being hypochondriac

The 22-year-old American model admitted that she has "always been a hypochondriac" and how her modeling career has taken a toll on her.During the show, Kendall said "Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl".Kendall also talked about her constant struggle with anxiety among a lot of other issues.Kendall said, "There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery. Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That's why I don't really like going out anymore. That's why I don't tweet, that's why I don't Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it's the craziest thing."She further continued, "I don't think any of us have taken the time to process what's been happening over the past year - almost two years, even. And I think that that is a factor in a lot of this. It's hard to get your brain to slow down and think about it and really process what's happening".According to The People, Kendall found different ways to cope with her stress, includes sound bathing, acupuncture, and meditation, which she said has "helped in the past for sure"."Anxiety is all mental, so you have to try and find your ways around it," said Kendall. "I try and maintain it, but sometimes it's out of your control. But I think I'm very blessed to be in the situation I'm in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It's really exciting. I still look forward to it every year".