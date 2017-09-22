 Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years

Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years

By: || Updated: 22 Sep 2017 11:46 PM
Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years

(Image- ANI)

New Delhi: After five years, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' duo Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are coming back together with Aanand L Rai's upcoming film.

The 'Jagga Jassos' star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself with the director and the Badshaah of Bollywood.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) .. here's to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together ."

Katrina only just finished shooting for 'Tiger Zinda Hai', her new film with Salman Khan, a sequel to their 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger'

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Ranbir-Mahira's 'smoke break' breaking the Internet, seen them yet?

trending now

MOVIES
Meet Ranbir Kapoor’s new ‘Girlfriend’, MAHIRA KHAN
VIDEO
Jyotish Peeth Controversy: Allahabad HC orders election of new ...
INDIA
Madhya Pradesh: Scared to end life, Blue Whale-possessed student ...