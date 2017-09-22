Katrina's 'super excited' to be shooting with SRK after 5 years

The 'Jagga Jassos' star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself with the director and the Badshaah of Bollywood.Along with the picture, she wrote, "First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) .. here's to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together ."Katrina only just finished shooting for 'Tiger Zinda Hai', her new film with Salman Khan, a sequel to their 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger'