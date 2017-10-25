Kapil Sharma opens up about his drinking problem

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Firangi', Kapil candidly spoke about the problem."I cancelled a lot of programmes; like recently I cancelled a programme for the BSF in Delhi. I really wanted to do a show for soldiers like this. When I started my show, I went to the Wagah border," the comedian told the media."I got to realise that I drink everyday to escape my problems. So I have decided to reduce it," he added.The stand-up comedian further said, "Now, I feel a bit happy by coming in front of you all and also opening about my problems."Kapil added that his mother was not informed about the cancellation of his show and controversies surrounding it."My mother was not informed about the issue. She was told that there was a strike, due to which the shoot was cancelled. She's too innocent, but later on, she came to know about the whole incident," he said.The 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor also revealed that there is no bad blood between him and co-star Sunil Grover despite of the infamous mid-air fight between them.He even said that he had called Grover for the launch of his new movie but the actor is currently out of the country busy with another show in Canada.'Firangi' is an upcoming historical period drama film set in the year 1920 and is directed by Rajiev Dhingra.Watch trailer here:Apart from Kapil, the cast includes Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.It is slated to release on November 24, 2017.