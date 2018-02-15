 Kanye West is back on Instagram with a bang
Search

Kanye West is back on Instagram with a bang

threw up some vintage photos of a number of famous couples: Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, and Kate Moss and Johnny Depp.

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 08:50 PM
Kanye West is back on Instagram with a bang
Washington D.C.: After a nine month hiatus, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West joined back Instagram on Valentine's Day with over 50 posts.

His first image was a plain white card dedicated to his wife Kim Kardashian that read, "Happy Valentines Day babe"

 



A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on






He then threw up some vintage photos of a number of famous couples: Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, and Kate Moss and Johnny Depp.

 





Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on




There were also some repeats as the 40-year-old posted three pictures of Pamela Anderson (one with Tommy Lee, one with Kid Rock, and another with Brett Michaels), three of Brad Pitt (one with Gwyneth Paltrow, one with Jennifer Aniston and one with Angelina Jolie) and three of Madonna (one with Sean Penn, one with Dennis Rodman and one with Jean-Michel Basquiat).

The Grammy-winner ended the spree by posting two pictures with his darling wife Kim and wrote in the caption, "Kimye".

 



Kimye


A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on






West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts on May 5, 2017 without giving any reason. He is yet to make a comeback on Twitter.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Here's how Dua Lipa created YouTube history

trending now

Arjun Tendulkar takes giant stride into Mumbai cricket, forces ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Internet sensation Priya Prakash reveals favourite Indian ...
INDIA
Nirav Modi did a runner with his Bollywood clients