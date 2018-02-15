Kanye West is back on Instagram with a bang







After a nine month hiatus, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West joined back Instagram on Valentine's Day with over 50 posts.His first image was a plain white card dedicated to his wife Kim Kardashian that read, "Happy Valentines Day babe"He then threw up some vintage photos of a number of famous couples: Madonna and Sean Penn, Barack and Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, and Kate Moss and Johnny Depp.There were also some repeats as the 40-year-old posted three pictures of Pamela Anderson (one with Tommy Lee, one with Kid Rock, and another with Brett Michaels), three of Brad Pitt (one with Gwyneth Paltrow, one with Jennifer Aniston and one with Angelina Jolie) and three of Madonna (one with Sean Penn, one with Dennis Rodman and one with Jean-Michel Basquiat).The Grammy-winner ended the spree by posting two pictures with his darling wife Kim and wrote in the caption, "Kimye".West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts on May 5, 2017 without giving any reason. He is yet to make a comeback on Twitter.