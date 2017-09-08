Kangana's sister Rangoli slams Sona Mohapatra for her open letter



When some one bares her soul don't call it circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. #shameonyou @sonamohapatra https://t.co/QOmEPpwrVi

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017



Humn journeys can't b measurd in prerelease n post release paramtrs, ur empathy n wisdm is a slave to movie release calendr @sonamohapatra https://t.co/wj269hTi5S



— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017





people like you try and milk publicity from everything please take several seats, your two minutes of fame are up. @sonamohapatra

— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 6, 2017

