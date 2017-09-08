 Kangana's sister Rangoli slams Sona Mohapatra for her open letter
  Kangana's sister Rangoli slams Sona Mohapatra for her open letter

By: || Updated: 08 Sep 2017 05:30 PM
(Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut has really shaken things up with her explosive Aap Ki Adalat interview.

While Sussanne Khan and Aditya Pancholi took direct and indirect potshots at Kangana, singer Sona Mohapatra penned down an open letter, saying her explosive revelations on the show were made to promote her upcoming movie 'Simran'.

While Kangana hasn't responded to the letter yet, her sister Rangoli, who is active on social media, slammed the singer and called her a "black spot on womanhood".

She took to Twitter and wrote, "When someone bares her soul don't call it circus, you are a black spot on womanhood. #shameonyou @sonamohapatra. Humn journeys can't b measurd in prerelease n post release paramtrs, ur empathy n wisdm is a slave to movie release calendr. (sic)"

 



 





She did not stop here and accused the singer of milking publicity from this matter.
"People like you try and milk publicity from everything please take several seats, your two minutes of fame are up," tweeted Rangoli.

