Kangana Ranaut's Sister Shares Mail From Hrithik Roshan, Calls Him 'Creep'

Rangoli took to Twitter to lash out by writing, "Postin d mail frm Hrithik 2Kangna here nt fr petty gosip bt 2 shw dat he usd I pad fr comunicatin wid hr Nt d laptop (sic).The mail read, "Saw the email flood, and I don't blame you at all. I am a little occupied so could not reply. Our life's different, unlike other couples :) I so wish it wasn't the case, but sadly that's how it is. Bear with me, as I emerged through all this with a clean slate, start afresh with new memories to be made."The email was sent from the ID 'hroshan@email.com' to 'kanganaranaut005@gmail.com'. The email from Hrithik's ID was reportedly sent on May 5, 2014 at 5:02:23PM IST and was in reply to her email sent on May 4, 2014 at 19:32:15 +0000 (UTC) where she wrote, "Or you still want you wife?"She also posted the infamous photo of Hrithik and Kangana, who the actor called a 'photoshopped image'.Rangoli took to micro-blogging site to lash out, "Is that not you, who has grabbed Kangana's waist like a creep and smelling her neck, who seems disinterested?"She added, "So what if ur ex wife was there, I don't know but we all read rumours about her affair with your friend. Please prove this is photoshopped. (sic)"Yesterday, Hrithik opened up for the first time on the issue, saying, "I choose to be on a path of creativity, productivity and constructive work. Anything that isn't in alignment with that, I tend to ignore, sidestep and treat as a distraction. I believe that ignorance, non reaction and staying on the path of dignity is the best way to discourage any persistent unwanted intrusions. But Just like a nagging health issue sometimes ignored can turn malignant, this situation for me has unfortunately turned malignant."