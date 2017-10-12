 Kangana's sister lambasts Hrithik supporters
By: || Updated: 12 Oct 2017 02:59 PM
(Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel/Image- ANI)

New Delhi: While Kangana Ranaut is keeping mum on the ugly spat with Hrithik Roshan, her sister Rangoli Chandel has been hurling salvos in defense of her sibling on Twitter.

After Farhan Akhtar, Yami Gautam among others have openly extended their support to the 'Kaabil' star, Rangoli took to the micro-blogging site to slam those who are supporting him by saying Kangana has always fought her battles alone.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli said, "These small minded people should know Kangana is not here to fight them, she has a higher purpose and bigger cause, when they laugh at her, gang up on her and humiliate her the joke is on them."

 



 





She did not stop here and continued by writing, "When she fought for pay disparity, many women from the industry attacked her by saying that women can't ask for equal pay."

Few days back also Rangoli took to social media to address the stars who lent their support to Hrithik.

In a series of tweets, she called out Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar and slammed them for supporting Hrithik.

She wrote, "Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could've been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans."

 



Dear @karanjohar and @sonamakapoor nice to see how much a gaon wali non English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers. Haha even if entire industry stands against her she will still survive because she is the chosen one."

 





Kangana Ranaut has been silent on the matter ever since the release of 'Simran' and with new developments everyday it's either her lawyer or her sister Rangoli Chandel, who are retorting to flaks against 'queen'.

