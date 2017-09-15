Kangana never approached us , says Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief

(Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Vijaya Rahatkar says Kangana has never approached us in the past 25 years/Image: Twitter@vijayarahatkar)"No complaint has been filed by Kangana and she has never approached the commission on her issues," Rahatkar told the media here.Rahatkar responded to a media query that Kangana had sought the women's commission's intervention for Hrithik "misusing" her confidential emails and photographs when they were together.In an earlier interview, Kangana had said that the women's commission did not help her when she approached them over her issues with Hrithik."Kangana has not even approached my predecessors. We have learnt that she has approached a woman who claimed to be a member of woman's commission. There is no complaint from her even in the past 25 years," she added.Rahatkar, who is also the BJP Mahila Morcha National President and was in Shimla for the party's campaign, said she told Kangana that "no complaint has been filed by her with the commission (regarding the controversy)"."I told her that this is wrong on her part to say in this way," she added.Kangana, who has her roots in Himachal Pradesh, had claimed that she had lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for "misusing" her confidential emails and photographs.(Kangana Ranauts' controversy with actor Hrithik Roshan/Image: ABP Live)"Kangana is well versed about her rights and the laws. She knows the working of the women's commission. If she approached the commission, we will help her," Rahatkar added.