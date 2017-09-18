Kangana leads the box office race, Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central not far behind



#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 10.65 cr. India biz.

#LucknowCentral is now dependent on weekdays biz for a decent total... Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.42 cr. India biz.



Both movies performed satisfactorily, with Kangana leading the Box Office race. However, Farhan Akhtar is not very far behind.According to movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, Simran grossed Rs. 2.77 crore on its first day, but registered a 35.74 per cent growth over the next day to earn Rs. 3.76 crore on Saturday and 4.12 crore on sunday.Hence rounding the total collection to Rs. 10.65 crore in three days.Meanwhile, Lucknow Central jumped from Rs. 2.04 crore collection on Friday to Rs. 2.82 crore in the second day and 3.56 crore on Sunday. Hence achieving a total of Rs. 8.42 crore, as per Taran Adarsh.The Kangana Ranaut-starrer, directed by Hansal Mehta is a story of a Gujarati housekeeping woman in the United States who gets involved in a world of crime while in pursuit of her ambitions.Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central stars Diana Penty alongside Farhan Akhtar. The plot revolves around a group of prisoners forming a music band in a the Lucknow Jail.Kangana Ranaut's 'Simran' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' witnessed an upward trend on weekend.