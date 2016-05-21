Kangana, a 'Queen' of lies?

Seems like, the reigning queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is skilled not only at stunning us time and again with her thrilling performances, but also at keeping people in the dark.'Friends' sitcom's Chandler Bing's famous dialogue, "Can open, worms everywhere" appears to go really well with this situation. Here are her five audacious but well circulated lies.Firstly, the 'Tanu weds Manu' actress, who reportedly celebrated her 29th birthday in March this year, has, in fact, completed 30 and is going on 31. According to the passport copy received by ANI, the actress, who claims to be in her 20s, was born in 1986.Secondly, Kangana floated a rumour of being the highest paid actress in Bollywood, but it is a well-known fact that it is her alleged rival, Deepika Padukone, who commands the highest fees in B'town.Reportedly, Kangana was paid Rs. 11 crores for some film, whose name keeps getting more and more vague. Presently, Kangana did 'Rangoon,' for which she was paid in the range of three-crore.Thirdly, the rumours about the actress' collaboration with Raj Kumar Hirani are absolutely vague and imaginary. According to people who know the '3 Idiots' director, the two haven't even spoken about a film or any character. He is rather busy with his next film.Fourthly, the claims about her being Kareena Kapoor Khan's recently-turned BFF is rubbished by people who know the 'Ki and Ka' actress.According to revelations, Kangana firstly got herself invited to Kareena and Saif's party and later, claimed to be her best friend, which soon hit the headlines.Fifth is her claim about Hrithik Roshan's proposal in Paris. According to the actress, the 'Bang Bang' actor proposed to her in Paris in January 2014. If that was so, then how come till October 2014 in her emails, she repeatedly kept saying "when we would meet, interact and engage."?Finally, Kangana zoomed into a public party picture and gave it to media as a proof for the seven-year relationship that she claimed to have had with Hrithik.That claim was rubbished by different sources, including his former-wife Sussane Khan.